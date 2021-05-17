Z Energy Limited (ZEL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on June 1st

Z Energy Limited (ASX:ZEL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.74.
About Z Energy
