Z Energy Limited (ZEL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on June 1st

Z Energy Limited (ASX:ZEL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.74.

About Z Energy

Z Energy Limited sells transport fuel in New Zealand. It supplies fuel to retail customers, as well as commercial customers, such as airlines, trucking companies, shipping companies, and vehicle fleet operators, as well as supplies bitumen to roading contractors. The company also offers Z Business Plus, a fuel card for businesses to buy fuels.

