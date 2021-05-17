Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

