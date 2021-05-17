Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.