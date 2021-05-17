Ycash Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $77,335.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.88 or 0.00565428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00197939 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.00266187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004685 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,141,862 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.