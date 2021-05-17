Xiotri (XIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,140.25 or 0.02465373 BTC on popular exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $5.04 million and $148,089.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.01139941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

