Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

