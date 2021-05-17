WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CAO Amy Kossover Sells 9,452 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WW International stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.