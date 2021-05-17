WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$145.00 price objective on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$138.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.41. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$80.73 and a 1-year high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

