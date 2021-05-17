World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,628 shares of company stock worth $3,150,137 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

INT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

