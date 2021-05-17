Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.84 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.