Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE WWW opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $75,808.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.