Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBRBY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of Wienerberger stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.