Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

