WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Tops $111.03 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 22% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $19.64 or 0.00043411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $111.03 million and $361,801.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.00469837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00228558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01176831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041138 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

