Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 162,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 53,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

