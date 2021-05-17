Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 79.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

