Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Western Areas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of WNARF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Western Areas has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

