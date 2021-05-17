Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,113. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.07.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

