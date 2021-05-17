Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.
Shares of WB stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,113. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
