Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Athene (ATH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Athene (NYSE: ATH):
- 5/17/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.
- 4/1/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ATH traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. 4,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
