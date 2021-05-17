Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ocugen (OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Ocugen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

5/13/2021 – Ocugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

5/10/2021 – Ocugen had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ocugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of OCGN opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,379. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

