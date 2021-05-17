Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 4/28/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
SPOT opened at $223.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $150.16 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.73.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
