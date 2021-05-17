Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/28/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT opened at $223.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $150.16 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 62.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 310.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

