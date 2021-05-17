Wedbush Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $45.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $742.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

