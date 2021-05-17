Wedbush Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $320.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.28.

WIX opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $188.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

