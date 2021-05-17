Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

PPLT stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60.

