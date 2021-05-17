Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $69.92.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.