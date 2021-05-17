Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.