Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

