Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of MAXR opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

