WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $252.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.69 and its 200-day moving average is $279.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $169.80 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

