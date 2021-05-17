Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.52.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $300.00 on Thursday. Wayfair has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

