Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $141.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

