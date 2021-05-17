WandX (WAND) Hits Market Cap of $329,796.45

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $329,796.45 and approximately $3,030.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WandX has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00085865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.14 or 0.01278767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00064651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

