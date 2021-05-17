Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Waitr worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

