Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $233.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

