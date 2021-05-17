Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 10,537 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.52. 54,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,219. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

