Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. 73,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

