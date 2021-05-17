Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.92. 72,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,414. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

