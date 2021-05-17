Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.65. 7,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,163. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

