Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 12,630 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. 128,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,270,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

