W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,276.11

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $165,276.11 and $40,483.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.21 or 0.01251690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00062500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00114464 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

