Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

VRM opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

