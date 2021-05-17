VouchForMe (IPL) Price Down 64.1% This Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $285,655.39 and approximately $509.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.82 or 0.01137728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061725 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.