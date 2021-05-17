Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT opened at $33.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.