Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIVHY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

