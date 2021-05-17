Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VITL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of VITL opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

