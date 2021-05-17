Vitae Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.