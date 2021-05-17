Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

