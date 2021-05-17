Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Penumbra by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $240.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

