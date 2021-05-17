Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $791,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $86.83 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 96,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,332. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

