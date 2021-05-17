Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,422.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,967. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $99.55 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

